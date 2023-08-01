MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a pedestrian crash Tuesday night in East Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the crash at Summer Avenue and Estridge Drive and found a man had died.
Police said that one man was detained in the crash investigation.
MPD asked drivers to be careful driving through the area as officers work to clear the scene.
No other details were released.
