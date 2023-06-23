MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire early Friday morning killed one person and left another person critically injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Marsonne Street.
One of those people was left dead at the scene while the other was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
FOX13 was at the scene and spoke to a man who said he was the father of the man killed. The father identified his son as 30-year-old Courtnei Cunningham. Cunningham's father told FOX13 that he left behind a 10-year-old son.
FOX13 saw at least five squad cars at the scene and an ambulance speeding away as our crew pulled up to the scene.
Memphis Police said that there is no information about the person responsible.
If you know anything about this shooting, MPD urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
