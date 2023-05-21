Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire in South Memphis leaves a man dead.

At approximately 11:55 a.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on South Third Street, off East Belle Haven Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

