MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest who killed a man in Whitehaven Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 24 at approximately 11:28 p.m., MPD went to the scene of a shooting call at the Elvis Presley Boulevard Inn.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
Memphis Police originally reported that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
He died at the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
