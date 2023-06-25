Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was detained after a man was shot to death, according to Memphis Police.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., police went to the scene of a shooting call at the Hillview Village Apartments, at West Hillville Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.

According to MPD, a woman was detained at the scene, and preliminary information suggests this was a domestic violence incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News