MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who slept inside a church allegedly lit it on fire because he did not like the way it smelled.
Brian Wiggins, 28, was charged with arson.
Police officers made the scene at a church on May 31st and located Wiggins standing next to it.
He was initially found naked inside it when firefighters arrived, MFD said.
Only the building's entrance was burned.
Wiggins told police he slept inside the church, then woke up and started the fire because the building smelled like mold and mildew.
He admitted to igniting the fire with paper.
Wiggins was taken to Regional One Hospital with burn injuries to his hands.
He then was sent to jail for booking.
There was no information on his bond.
