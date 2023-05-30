MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are wanting the public's help in finding a man who has been reported missing for an uncertain amount of time.
A City Watch alert has been issued by police for Revail Wallace, 34.
He's connected to a residence where police say a possible robbery occurred.
An unknown person reported a possible robbery to MPD on May 29 about 8 p.m.
MPD found the home on the 7000 block of Harahan Road, east of McKellar Lake, ransacked and no sign of a victim.
It is not know what clothes Wallace was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information should call MPD at 545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor dead after being robbed, shot
- Shooting breaks out at massive house party in East Memphis
- Tipton County detectives assist TN Bureau of Investigation in deadly shooting
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives