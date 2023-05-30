WATCH: Man missing after call to police for possibly robbery, house found ransacked, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are wanting the public's help in finding a man who has been reported missing for an uncertain amount of time.

A City Watch alert has been issued by police for Revail Wallace, 34.

He's connected to a residence where police say a possible robbery occurred.

An unknown person reported a possible robbery to MPD on May 29 about 8 p.m.

MPD found the home on the 7000 block of Harahan Road, east of McKellar Lake, ransacked and no sign of a victim.

It is not know what clothes Wallace was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 545-2677.

