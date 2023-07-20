MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A missing 27-year-old man has now been found dead, according to Memphis Police.
Mario Ackers went missing starting July 10 after getting into a gold-colored Kia Soul, police said.
Later on July 17, police went to the scene of a man's down call on Richmond Avenue, off South Parkway East.
When officers arrived, they found Ackers dead, police said.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors feel neglected during MLGW power outages
- Friends, colleagues mourn loss of fallen Memphis firefighter
- Mid-South families escape to hotels as their homes still without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives