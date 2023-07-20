Mario Ackers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A missing 27-year-old man has now been found dead, according to Memphis Police.

Mario Ackers went missing starting July 10 after getting into a gold-colored Kia Soul, police said.

Later on July 17, police went to the scene of a man's down call on Richmond Avenue, off South Parkway East.

When officers arrived, they found Ackers dead, police said.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

