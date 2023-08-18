Man mistakenly arrested in front of 2-year-old son wants accountability from MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father is demanding justice after he said police mistakenly accused him of driving a stolen car.
He said officers put him in handcuffs during a traffic stop on his way home.
And it all happened in front of his 2-year-old son.
Chase Madkins was driving home from the grocery store in May with his 2-year-old son.
After crossing the intersection of Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street, he saw flashing blue lights coming from behind him.
“I asked, 'Could you tell me what you pulled me over for?'" said Chase Madkins, the victime. "She said, 'No, I’ll tell you when you get out the car.’"
Madkins was driving a 2009 Jeep Cherokee.
He said he bought it just four days before from an auction dealer in Illinois.
The tags on the SUV were out of state and unregistered.
“I was pulled over because I was suspected of driving a vehicle that had stolen tags,” Madkins said.
Moments later, he said several Memphis Police cars surrounded him.
"They immediately went to a physical confrontation, where they reached in, wrapped around my neck and my lower body abdomen and attempted to pull and snatch me out the car. I was still wearing my seat belt,” Madkins said.
Madkins said the police did not give him a chance to call his family to pick up his son.
So, the Department of Human Services took the 2-year-old into custody.
“My son was visibly upset: crying and screaming. I was hurt, because I couldn’t do anything,” Madkins said.
Police took Madkins into police custody for theft of property, resisting arrest, financial responsibility and more.
Nearly three months later, on Aug. 11, his case was dismissed because his car was not stolen.
“Police officers use this as an easy pass to find criminals," Madkins said. "They think the more indigent you appear then the more susceptible you are to crimes.”
Madkins described this experience as a nightmare.
He wants the police to take accountability for the mistake they made and is looking to seek legal action against MPD.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police.
MPD said it is still looking into what happened.
