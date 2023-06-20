COVINGTON, Tenn. - A woman fled from a home with a man firing shots at her on Sunday, June 18, according to the Covington Police Department.

Covington Police said that officers saw 37-year-old Corey Brown firing shots at a woman on South College Street.

When officers approached Brown, they said he took off.

Shell casing could be found inside of the home where the domestic assault took place, along with two children ages 3 and 6, according to police.

Police said the woman claimed that Brown also strangled her inside of that house.

About 10 shell casings in all, both inside and outside of the home, were found, police said.

As of noon on Tuesday, Brown was still on the run, according to Covington Police who have filed charges against him for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

“This could have been deadly! I am glad that the victim, her children, and responding officers were not injured in the incident. We have provided domestic violence resources for the victim and her children and will continue to assist them in recovering.” said Chief Donna Turner “Mr. Brown. I am asking you to do what is right and turn yourself into authorities where you have fled to or CPD offices.”

If you know where Brown may be, Covington Police urge you to call them at 901-475-1261.

