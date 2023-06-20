MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for pistol whipping a victim and stealing cash from an ATM, according to Memphis Police.
On June 14 police went to the scene of a robbery at the Bank of America on Winchester Road.
Two people were at an ATM withdrawing money, when a man, Omarion Brewer, ran up towards them with a handgun.
According to an affidavit, one of the victim's was pistol whipped, and $600 was taken.
Brewer got into a silver Honda Civic and fled the scene.
The two victims got into a car and followed the Civic while on the phone with police.
Omarion Brewer was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
