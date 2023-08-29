MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after he posed as a roofing company employee last week and asked a Memphis homeowner for $400 in cash for roofing supplies, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. Aug. 24 to an attempted theft and fraud at a home on Collingswood Cove in East Memphis.
The homeowner told MPD investigators said that a man knocked on their door and requested money for roofing supplies. "It was discovered that the male was not an employee," police said in a report.
The man is described to have facial hair. He was wearing a khaki ball cap, a blue shirt, black pants and carrying a clipboard at the time of the incident, police said.
On Tuesday, police released an image of the man from surveillances footage.
Anyone information about the suspected fraud and theft is asked to call MPD's Economic Crimes at 901-636-3350.
