MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man pointed a knife at a woman and threatened to kill her for recording an incident where she was assaulted, police say.
Ismael Matias and Osmar Matias were both charged with aggravated assault, while Daellgar Dabel was charged with sexual battery and aggravated assault.
A woman was gathering personal items inside an apartment on Autumn Ridge Court in Hickory Hill on June 6.
Three men were inside the apartment drinking when she said one of them fondled and assaulted her with a knife.
Dabel, she said, harassed her over sex.
When she rejected his advancements he became physically aggressive and pushed her against the wall, the police report said.
She started recording the incident on her cell phone when she became surrounded by the men while trying to leave the apartment.
That's when Dabel grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill her if she did not stop recording.
He chased her as she ran away, then called police.
After police arrived, she showed them the video, and indicated she wanted to prosecute.
Another person inside the apartment gave a witness statement that he saw Dabel holding a knife while arguing with the woman.
Osmar was booked in jail, and bond was set at $8,500.
Dabel's bond was set at $10,000.
Ismael's bond was set at $8,500.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TCAP retake results for MSCS and other Tennessee school districts released
- All interstate traffic into Tennessee blocked for hours amid issues on bridges
- Burglars target Buster's liquor store on Highland overnight, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives