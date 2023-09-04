MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A ride home from work turned into a rescue mission for one Mid-South man.
We told you Sunday night three people died and three others were seriously hurt after a two-car crash in Northeast Memphis.
Only on FOX13, we're hearing from a good Samaritan who spotted three people trapped in a burning car and helped them get out.
“I just showed up on scene, and I saw nobody else helping them," said Samuel Hogan, the good Samaritan. "Like we gotta do something,”
A cell phone video shows the scene Hogan and his fiancée drove up on Saturday night as they were heading home from work.
In a split second, Hogan knew they had to pull over.
“I saw there was only police on scene," he said. "I didn’t see any firefighters, and I didn’t see anybody deploying like fire extinguishers. I jumped out."
Flames were bursting in the air from one of the two cars involved in the crash.
Several bystanders sprung into action to get the victims out of the burning car.
Hogan was one of them.
“Climbed in, and one of the guys were latched. So he was on top of the other one and once we undid that latch, me and another bystander were able to pull him out,” said Hogan.
That was when Memphis Police officers came with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
They were able to get three people out of the car, but investigators said two men and a woman died in the crash.
“I got a few burns," Hogan said. "Nothing major. A few scratches from the windshield going in. I’m just glad those guys didn’t burn up."
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update.
MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
