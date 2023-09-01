GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Three Memphis-themed murals were unveiled, Friday, Sept. 1, at the Shops of Saddle Creek in Germantown for 901 Day.
They were created and painted by a local artist, Josh Wilson.
“Elvis got painted a few times. It took me a few times to get it right,” said Wilson, a Houston High School graduate who now sells real estate.
Wilson said a representative from the Shops of Saddle Creek saw some of his art on Facebook and contacted him, asking whether he would create the murals.
“I did art while in high school and I kind of got away from it for a while. I just got back into it 10 months ago,” he adds.
Wilson said he had never painted a mural.
“You know I was very scared to do that and take a risk,” he adds.
Wilson said painting a mural compared to a standard-sized piece is quite different.
“You know for something like this (standard-size painting) I can step back and see it but on a large scale it’s hard for you to step back and take a look. It’s all little pieces put together and the details kind of show up at the end,” he adds.
Wilson said, though with some skepticism and fear, he agreed to paint the murals.
He made regular trips to the Shops of Saddle Creek to work on the murals.
Wilson said he faced additional pressure to do a good job because he grew up in Germantown and his friends and family drive by the Shops of Saddle Creek everyday.
“It took a lot of screwing up,” he adds.
Wilson said taking on the assignment not only enhanced his skill set, but it taught him something about life.
“You don’t want to be scared to take a risk because you might miss out on something great,” he adds.
The murals will be up temporarily at the Shops of Saddle Creek.
