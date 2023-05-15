SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A shootout in southeast Shelby County ended with one man behind bars, but it wasn't the man who shot first.
Video of the shootout shared with FOX13 shows several people lurking around cars outside of a home.
Court records shows that those suspected car thieves used burglary tools and key fob programmers to get inside of a van outside the house.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a man walked out of his home to confront the car burglars and that's when bullets began to fly.
Before retreating behind a vehicle, one of the alleged thieves shoots a round of gunfire at the man as he stands beneath his porch light.
Another couple of rounds are fired at the man before he returns fire three times, based on the security video.
A barrage of bullets are then fired from the direction of the burglars as the man returns fire about four more times.
Finally, the thieves take off as another shot is fired from the window of their car and the man retreats back inside the house.
When Shelby County deputies showed up, the man told them that the suspects car was slightly behind his van and he couldn't see what he was targeting, court records show.
Deputies said that he also admitted to closing his eyes while he shot because he was scared and shooting as the suspects ran back to their car.
That man was arrested for reckless endangerment.
At the scene, deputies said the man's home and his next-door neighbor's home were left with bullet holes.
Two vehicles were also shot and six rounds were found on the hood of a Chevy at the scene, deputies said, indicating gunfire from behind the vehicle.
Overall, 28 shell casings from a 9mm were found at the scene of the shootout.
