MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for locking a woman in a room for over an hour and assaulting her, according to Memphis Police.
On July 7 at approximately 12:25 a.m., police went to the scene of an assault call on Corkwood Drive, off Brandywine Boulevard.
A woman went into the spare bedroom when a man, Jessie Ladd, followed her inside and locked the door behind him.
According to records, Ladd grabbed the woman by the braids and swung her around the room by the hair before wrapping his hands around her neck and choking her.
The woman didn't lose consciousness but told Ladd numerous times she couldn't breathe, according to an affidavit.
After choking, Ladd threw the woman onto the bed, breaking it and leaving her in the locked room for an hour and a half before police arrived.
When officers arrived, they saw two separate braids that were ripped from the victim's head on the ground, police said.
Jessie Ladd was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Ladd has a scheduled court date on July 10.
