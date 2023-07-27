Jacobie Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man wanted by Memphis Police for allegedly committing a deadly robbery at a Frayser car wash is behind bars.

Jacobie Williams, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Memphis Police claim that Williams is the one who pulled a trigger and killed 35-year-old Jeremy Davis. 

A warrant for Williams' arrest was issued by police in April.

On April 2 officers responded to a shooting call at 3380 University St. in Frayser where Davis was found dead at the scene from a gunshot, according to a police report.

Video surveillance showed a man pull a gun from his waistband and fire a shot at the man trying to run away, police said.

No bond information was made available.

