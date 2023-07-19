MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on a man who robbed a gas station with a hatchet.
On July 14 at approximately 10 p.m., police went to the scene of a business robbery at a BP gas station on South Bellevue Boulevard.
Surveillance footage captured a man pulling out an orange and black hatchet, stealing money from the register, and then running away on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
