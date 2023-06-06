MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for robbing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint to get a package of marijuana, police say.
Tyrone Morris, 27, was charged with aggravated robbery.
A postal letter carrier was delivering mail May 6 about 1:30 p.m. at the Keystone Landing Apartment on Ridgestone Drive in Raleigh.
She noticed a man watching her from a distance. Wearing a dark mask, he ran up to her, pulled a gun from his waistband and said, "I don't want to hurt you but I have a package with a lot of dope in it and I need that package," a police report said.
The man also demanded she give him the arrow key, giving access to the apartment complex's mailboxes.
He ran away.
He later acknowledged to the crime to police investigator, the court document says.
His bond was set at $100,000.
