MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for shooting a co-worker and leaving the victim in a dark alley, according to Memphis Police.
On June 3 at approximately 6 a.m., police went to an address regarding an aggravated assault call on Lucas Alley.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the head and lower back, police said.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
During investigations, police spoke to the victim's family, who told them he was meeting with a co-worker, Marquis Garrett.
A family member also told police that they were on the phone with the victim before the meeting, but the call got disconnected.
According to an affidavit, the man got a phone call from Garrett earlier that day, asking for a ride in the victim's 2013 Infiniti G37 to pick up some televisions.
During the drive, Garrett, who was in the passenger seat, told the man to drive into a dark, secluded alley, back into it, and then park.
After parking, Garrett told the man to step out of the vehicle, which is when Garrett hit the man over the back of the head, shot him several times, stole $600 in cash, the car keys to the Infiniti, a gold ring, and the victim's phone, court records showed.
The victim was left in the alley and crawled out before he was found by a stranger.
Later on June 12, the victim positively identified Garrett as the person who shot him.
Marquis Garrett was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Garrett has a scheduled court date on July 5.
Marquis Garrett was convicted of an attempted robbery on March 30, 2011.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Man shot to death after fight at Tunica restaurant, sheriff's office says
- Bartlett family describe 'unbearable' heat after more than a week without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives