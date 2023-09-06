WATCH: Man rushed to hospital after hit-and-run on Lamar Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

The hit-and-run happened near 3400 Lamar Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, MPD said.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

