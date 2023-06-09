MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in Raleigh early Friday morning sent one man to the hospital, Memphis Police said.
The man was shot near the intersection of Raleigh-Millington and Egypt Central roads, MPD reported.
He went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The shooting was reported 3 a.m.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
- Woman indicted in Oak Court Mall shooting that killed father, injured his 9-month-old son, records show
- Teen boy drowns while trying to save another person's life, Arkansas police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives