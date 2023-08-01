MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On August 1, a federal judge sentenced the last of the three men involved in a series of robberies of hotels in the Mid-South, officials said.

30-year-old, Reginald Rose, was sentenced to 382 months in federal prison after five hotel robberies in the Memphis area, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Kevin Ritz, said.

Officials said there is no parole in the federal system.

Earlier this year, the other two men involved in the Memphis robberies were also charged, officials said.

On May 8, 2023, 24-year-old, Gregory Moore, was sentenced to 168 months and one day in prison after he pled guilty to four robbery charges, according to District Court Judge, Mark S. Norris.

On March 1, 2023, 27-year-old, Randy Jack, was sentenced to 168 months and one day in prison after he pled guilty to four robbery charges, Norris said.

Judge Norris ordered that both Moore and Jack serve three years of supervised release.

According to United States Attorney Ritz and the information presented in court, between August 5 and 7, 2021, Rose, Moore and Jack robbed four Memphis hotels at gunpoint.

According to officials, on August 8, 2021, Rose and Moore also robbed a fifth hotel at gunpoint.

On August 5, 2021, Randy, Jack and Reginald Rose entered the Quality Suites on 2575 Thousand Oaks Boulevard where Jack pointed a firearm at the employee, demanding money, officials said.

Rose stood in front of the counter to distract the other victims and employees, officials said.

Officials said that after taking money from the cash registers, the pair fled to a waiting getaway car driven by Moore.