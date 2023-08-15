WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Memphis man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after he robbed and assaulted U.S. postal service workers, officials said Tuesday.
In April, Jonathan D. Holmes, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a federal employee, two counts of robbery of a postal employee and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
Holmes was sentenced to prison on Aug. 8, 2023.
USPS said that Holmes either robbed or attempted to rob three different mail carriers in South Memphis on Oct. 4, 2021.
On that day, a USPS letter carrier was making a delivery near Kings Grant Cove when Holmes parked his car in front of a postal vehicle and pointed a gun at the employee, USPS said.
Officials said the letter carrier took off in his postal vehicle.
In the next 30 minutes, Holmes robbed two other mail carriers on Silver Chalice Drive and Hallshire Cove before taking off with several packages in both incidents, officials said.
“This office takes very seriously its duty to protect the safety of United States Postal Service employees and the security of the U.S. Mail,” U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz said in a statement. “This sentence should stand as a message to anyone who would threaten or attempt to threaten government institutions, innocent citizens, and community safety. We will do all we can to see that acts of violence and greed are met with the full measure of consequences.”
