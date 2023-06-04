MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle, Shelby County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) said.
According to SCSO, they went to a scene around 5:40 p.m. Sunday near Rocky Point Road and Afton Grove road about a crash that involved a car and a motorcyclist.
The man on the motorcycle was sent to Baptist East Hospital in critical condition, SCSO said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people kidnap woman, force victim to perform sexual acts with 1-month-old girl in room, officials say
- 3-year-old shoots himself in Collierville, police say
- Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Cordova, sheriffs say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives