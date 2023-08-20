MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting at Kroger left a man seriously injured, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, the shooting call came in at 9:38 and it happened on 540 S. Mendenhall.
The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Kroger released a statement later this morning about the incident:
“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the local police department to help with this ongoing investigation.”
This is an ongoing investigation, police said.
