MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in Hickory Hill, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a shooting on Waterstone Oak Way.
The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle in critical condition, police said.
Police said the suspect was on the run after leaving in a black Dodge Charger.
No other details were released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Elderly man frustrated after car repeatedly stolen, vandalized at Raleigh apartment complex
- Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- Germantown mayor talks plan to get rid of contaminated water
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives