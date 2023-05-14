Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is critically injured after a shooting in Orange Mound, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

Memphis Police went to a shooting call near Lowell Avenue around 12:35 p.m.

A man, 36, was found shot and rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

MPD said the suspect was in a red SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation.

