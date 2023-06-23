MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to a shooting near 3500 Ramil Rd, and found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
According to MPD, they have one man detained.
