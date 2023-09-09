Police lights

Stock photo of police lights.

 All Rights Reserved.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 7:55 p.m. on South Third Street.

According to MPD, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red sedan and is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and jeans.

If anyone has information about the suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News