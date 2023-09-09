MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting at 7:55 p.m. on South Third Street.
According to MPD, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red sedan and is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and jeans.
If anyone has information about the suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives