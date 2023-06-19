MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A was seriously injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in the Westwood neighborhood, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. to a shooting near Levi and Weaver roads.
They found that a man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound there before driving himself to Methodist South Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
No other details were released.
