MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot Tuesday afternoon near Getwell Road and Interstate 240 on the city's southeast side, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Willowview Avenue and found a man had been shot.
The man was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
No other details were released.
Police the shooting investigation is ongoing.
