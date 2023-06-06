Near Getwell and I-240 shooting

Police scene on Williowview Avenue near Getwell Road and I-240, where, authorities said, a man was shot on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot Tuesday afternoon near Getwell Road and Interstate 240 on the city's southeast side, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Willowview Avenue and found a man had been shot.

The man was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.

No other details were released.

Police the shooting investigation is ongoing.

