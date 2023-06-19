MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after a shooting Monday afternoon near Raleigh, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting just before 1:40 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue near Old Allen Road and Bradcrest Drive and found a man had been shot.
The man was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and maybe eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man hurt in Union Ave hit-and-run crash, MPD says
- 19-year-old arrested after shots fired near Beale Street, records show
- Storms continue to leave damage across the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives