MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in South Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, officers went to a shooting near 900 Kerr Avenue on Saturday night, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. MPD urges anyone with any information to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

