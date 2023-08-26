MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill Friday night, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting on Golden Eagle Drive at the Boulevard Apartments just after 6:12 p.m., MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was located on the scene and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
The shooting suspect fled the scene in dark clothing.
This is an ongoing investigation.
