MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash in East Shelby County left a man seriously injured, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

According to SCSO, the traffic investigators went to a two car crash around 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Houston Levee Road.

Shelby County Fire Department took the man to Regional One in critical condition, SCSO said.

This accident is under investigation at this time.

