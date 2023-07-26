MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash in East Shelby County left a man seriously injured, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.
According to SCSO, the traffic investigators went to a two car crash around 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Houston Levee Road.
Shelby County Fire Department took the man to Regional One in critical condition, SCSO said.
This accident is under investigation at this time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of 14-year-old killed at Memphis pool speaks to FOX13 as another teen charged with murder
- 'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party
- 20-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Midtown, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives