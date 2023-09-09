MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a fight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a fight call in the area of South Cedar Glenn at around 11:25 a.m., MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Officers have two other people detained, police said.
