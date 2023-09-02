MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was struck and seriously injured early Saturday morning in Southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Lamar Avenue just before 3:58 a.m., MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
The driver did not remain on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
