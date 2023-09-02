MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in the Parkway Village area, police said.
The shooting happened near 3071 South Perkins Road around 4:19 p.m., police said.
The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
