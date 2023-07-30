MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Sunday morning, around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Range Line, MPD said.
A man was located at the scene and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at the Ridgecrest Apartments, MPD said.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
