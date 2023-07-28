MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man lost his life on Thursday night after bullets flew outside of a Whitehaven Kroger, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. outside of the Kroger at 1212 East Shelby Drive.
Hours later, a woman claiming to be his sister reached out to FOX13 and identified the man as 39-year-old Phil Pittman Jr.
MPD said that they found the man in the parking lot and rushed him to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but he died shortly after.
FOX13 reached out to Kroger for a comment about the deadly shooting that occurred feet outside of their store.
"At Kroger we value the safety of our customers and associates. We are working with the local police department during this ongoing investigation," a Kroger spokesperson told FOX13.
MPD said that the person who pulled the trigger drove off from the scene in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.
