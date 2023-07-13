MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Parkway Village, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 4 p.m. to a shooting on Clearbrook Street near American Way and South Perkins Road and found a man had been shot.
He was rushed to Regional Health One with critical injuries, police said.
Police said that suspects wearing black hooded shirts took off in a gray SUV.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
