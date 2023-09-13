Man seriously injured after shooting in Southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah just before 6:42 p.m., MPD said.
According to police, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Police said the suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a tan sedan.
Police urge anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives