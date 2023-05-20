MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Binghampton according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
When MPD arrived around 11:18 a.m., the man was found with a gunshot wound near Summer Avenue.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.
There is no information on possible suspects, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
