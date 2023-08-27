Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers responded to a shooting on Todd Drive just before 12:10 a.m., MPD said. 

According to MPD, a man was found on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

