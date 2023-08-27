MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting on Todd Drive just before 12:10 a.m., MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was found on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
