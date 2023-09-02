MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a South Memphis shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On Aug 1, officers responded to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m., MPD said.
A man was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
No other information has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
