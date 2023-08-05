Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn- A man was seriously injured after a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

On August 4 at 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 2400 block of West Hillville Drive, MPD said. 

According to MPD, a man was found on the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot would. 

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

