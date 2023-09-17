MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a crash on Elvis Presley early Sunday morning, the Memphis Police Department said.
Officers responded to a 3-vehicle crash at l-240 and Elvis Presley just before 2:30 a.m., police said.
A man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
