MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers responded to a shooting just before 11:30 a.m., in the area of Red Oak Circle, MPD said. 

According to MPD, a man was located on the scene and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

