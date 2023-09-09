MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting just before 11:30 a.m., in the area of Red Oak Circle, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was located on the scene and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt.
This is an ongoing investigation.
